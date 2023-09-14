Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Evergy’s latest rate change plans confuses customers

By Grace Smith
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Starting in October, current Evergy rate plans are being phased out and replaced with time-based rates.

Now, the utility company is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to modify the default time-based rate from Standard Peak Saver to Peak Reward Saver.

But as the deadline approaches, Evergy wants to help protect customers, who may not be aware they need to choose a new plan. They’ll be put on the lowest default rate if the Missouri Public Service Commission approves the request.

It has left many customers with questions.

“I need to call them and figure out what’s going on,” said Evergy customer Cassandra Phillips.

Others say they’re not sure which plan to choose.

“I got a letter in the main that said my bill would go up 94 percent between 4 and 6 p.m. if I had the same current usage, so it didn’t make sense to me and I still don’t understand it,” said Evergy customer Stephanie Thompson.

Others, like Dale Huges, said they understand the changes.

“I changed to a plan where I save money by using big appliances late hours of the night,” Huges said. “I think the changes are being forced on them.”

While Evergy declined to comment on the situation, they said to contact them if you have any questions.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watches from the sidelines during the first half of...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid takes blame for loss as Kelce’s return remains questionable
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones celebrates a 19-9 victory over the Dallas...
Here are the details of Chris Jones’ new 1-year contract with the Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury
Thomas Gieseke has immortalized the truck-eating Independence Avenue Bridge in an abstract...
Meeting the artist behind a viral Independence Avenue Bridge painting
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say

Latest News

16-year-old Logan LeBlanc died five days after a suicide attempt in March 2023.
Mother of bullied student who died by suicide files lawsuit against Liberty School District
Rate change plans from Evergy have left customers confused.
Rate change plans confuses customers
The Kansas City Municipal Court is one of many in the area relying on the Regional Justice...
Kansas City Municipal Court set to return to normal business on Thursday
Impact of Kansas City Municipal Court's partial shutdown