Evergy’s latest rate change plans confuses customers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Starting in October, current Evergy rate plans are being phased out and replaced with time-based rates.

Now, the utility company is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to modify the default time-based rate from Standard Peak Saver to Peak Reward Saver.

But as the deadline approaches, Evergy wants to help protect customers, who may not be aware they need to choose a new plan. They’ll be put on the lowest default rate if the Missouri Public Service Commission approves the request.

It has left many customers with questions.

“I need to call them and figure out what’s going on,” said Evergy customer Cassandra Phillips.

Others say they’re not sure which plan to choose.

“I got a letter in the main that said my bill would go up 94 percent between 4 and 6 p.m. if I had the same current usage, so it didn’t make sense to me and I still don’t understand it,” said Evergy customer Stephanie Thompson.

Others, like Dale Huges, said they understand the changes.

“I changed to a plan where I save money by using big appliances late hours of the night,” Huges said. “I think the changes are being forced on them.”

While Evergy declined to comment on the situation, they said to contact them if you have any questions.

