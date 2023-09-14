Aging & Style
Dunkin’ employee arrested for punching customer in fight about sugar, police say

A Dunkin' Donuts employee in Fremont was charged after allegedly assaulting a customer.
By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:14 AM CDT
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A fight broke out between a Dunkin’ cashier and a customer in Ohio, leading to the arrest of the former, WTVG reports.

Surveillance video released by the Fremont Police Department shows the Sunday incident. The cashier, Aniyah McClain, can be seen coming around the counter and allegedly punching a customer in the eye. McClain then allegedly drags the customer back around the counter and continues to fight.

Others can be seen in the video trying to break up the fight.

According to a police report, the incident started after the customer allegedly yelled and cursed at McClain for using liquid sugar in her coffee.

McClain was arrested and charged with assault.



