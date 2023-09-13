Aging & Style
Toledo Zoo welcomes 165-pound newborn giraffe calf

Toledo Zoo welcomes a 165-pound newborn giraffe calf.
Toledo Zoo welcomes a 165-pound newborn giraffe calf.(Toledo Zoo)
By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - The Toledo Zoo announced its giraffe pair had given birth to a new calf on Saturday.

The 165-pound male, Franklin, was born to mom Tuli and dad Rocket.

Both the mother and the baby were examined and found to be in good health.

Zoo staff will introduce Franklin to the rest of the herd over the coming weeks.

He’s expected to make a public appearance at the Africa! exhibit later this month.

