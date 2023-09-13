Roeland Park development project to bring housing, dining and new life to area

By Nydja Hood
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT
ROELAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Roeland Park plans to bring new life to a city landmark with an estimated $74 million development project.

The land at 48th Street and Roe Boulevard currently houses the city’s public works site. Up until 1993, the lower level of the site housed the city’s community pool. The city has since built a new pool at its community center, leaving the lower level of the site vacant.

Developer EPC has since taken ownership of the property and will be building 285 apartment units– five percent of which will be affordable housing.

“It’s adding greater diversity in housing options. It will provide a very attractive, iconic landmark at our Northern entryway,” said city administrator Keith Moody.

It will also accommodate a full-service, dine-in restaurant.

“It offers that social opportunity in the dine-in restaurant that we currently lack, so that’s an advancement for our residents,” said Moody.

A rendering of what the development will look like at completion.
A rendering of what the development will look like at completion.(Roeland Park)

Since 2015, the city has been exploring ways to restore the site as a part of an ongoing effort to bring more traction to Roe Boulevard.

In 2020, the city invested $9 million to improve safety along the street and make it more accessible to pedestrians. Resident Christyn Oyler has lived in the city for three years.

“I think it’s great for the community. I think it’s a growing community. I like the vibe of it. I like that, hopefully, that brings in some more younger people like myself. I think I see a lot of twenty and thirty-somethings around here so that’s exciting,” said Oyler.

EPC plans to start construction by June 2024.

