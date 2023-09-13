Rent hikes in Kansas City lead to increase in evictions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Right to Counsel program has helped hundreds of tenants facing eviction.

The program started in June 2022, and since then, 1,941 tenants have exercised their right to an attorney. One thousand of those were filed in June of 2023 alone. 86% of those represented tenants have avoided eviction.

Kyle Elliott, Deputy Director of Housing, said when they first started the program, they expected a lot of tenants to come forward, but not this many.

“What it allows is people who are going through the eviction process, if you’re in KC, the right to legal counsel,” Elliott said. “We didn’t necessarily expect this uptick we’ve received recently. We hope this is an anomaly, but it might not be.”

Elliott said they are ramping up their efforts to help those they can. “This does help a lot of people who are potentially going to be homeless through this process, either long-term or short-term, and this is an attempt to make sure there’s less individuals going through homelessness,” Elliott said.

According to a newly released report from the Heartland Center for Jobs and Freedom, the overall state of housing in Kansas City is getting worse by the month.

Attorney Gina Chiala said they’re seeing more eviction filings than ever before as Kansas City ranked number one nationwide in steepest rent increases.

“There are two reasons why we think this rapid increase is happening; landlords and management companies are taking advantage of a really tight rental market,” Chiala said. “There is also a lot of speculation going on; we are seeing LLCs, property management companies, and foreign owners come in and purchase large lots of property and then sue tenants in mass in order to get the lower paying tenants out and the higher paying tenants in.”

It’s a situation veteran James Boyd knows all too well, as he was forced out of his apartment three months ago.

“The cost of living kept going up, the pay didn’t,” Boyd said.

With nowhere to go, Boyd is now homeless and said he’s recently noticed more people in his position.

“It’s like, where do you go? Who do you talk to? People are out here everywhere going to soup kitchens and trying to find a way back,” Boyd said. “I seek help, I keep trying, and I don’t give up.”

Chiala said they are quadrupling their staff in the coming months in order to meet the demand.

