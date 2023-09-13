Aging & Style
Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez resigns

Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez resigned on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.
Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez resigned on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.(Overland Park Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez resigned from his position Tuesday.

His resignation is effective immediately.

Donchez’s sudden departure from the position leave it to be filled by Deputy Chief Simon Happer in the interim.

“The City will begin a national search for a new police chief as soon as possible,” an OP Police spokesperson said.

The City said it could not provide more information beyond that statement because the City does not comment on personnel information.

Just over a week prior, Donchez announced that the Overland Park Police Department would be beginning a trust-building campaign between residents and law enforcement.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it as more information becomes available.

