Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Man is accused of holding girlfriend captive in university dorm for days

This booking photo provided by the Ramsey County, Minn., Sheriff's Office shows Keanu Labatte,...
This booking photo provided by the Ramsey County, Minn., Sheriff's Office shows Keanu Labatte, 19, accused of holding his girlfriend captive in her dorm room at a university in Minnesota while he raped, beat and waterboarded her for days until she escaped. Labatte was arrested Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at St. Catherine University, an all-female school in St. Paul, Minn.(Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A 19-year-old man is accused of holding his girlfriend captive in her dorm room at a university in Minnesota while he raped, beat and waterboarded her for days until she escaped.

Keanu Labatte was arrested Sunday at St. Catherine University, an all-female school in St. Paul. He is charged with five felony counts: three for criminal sexual conduct, one for domestic assault by strangulation and one for threats of violence.

The office of the public defender representing Labatte declined to comment on the case.

According to a criminal complaint filed this week, Labatte arrived on campus last Thursday to visit his girlfriend of two months. She is not named in the complaint.

After finding texts, pictures and social media content that infuriated him, Labatte grabbed her phone and kept it away from her for days, the complaint says. She was strangled, threatened with a knife, forced to lie in a bathtub while Labatte covered her face with a washcloth and poured water on her, and sexually assaulted in her dorm room from Thursday to Saturday, it adds.

On Sunday morning, she convinced him to let her leave to get food from the cafeteria. That’s when she went to the university’s security office and told them she was being abused. They notified police, and police noted black, blue and red marks on her neck, the complaint says.

Police found Labatte in the dorm room, the complaint says, and arrested him on probable cause of domestic assault and sexual assault.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Labatte was still in custody.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watches from the sidelines during the first half of...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid takes blame for loss as Kelce’s return remains questionable
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones celebrates a 19-9 victory over the Dallas...
Here are the details of Chris Jones’ new 1-year contract with the Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury
Thomas Gieseke has immortalized the truck-eating Independence Avenue Bridge in an abstract...
Meeting the artist behind a viral Independence Avenue Bridge painting
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say

Latest News

FILE - New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field after getting...
NFL players union renews call for grass fields after Aaron Rodgers’ injury
A high school soccer match in Minot, North Dakota was disrupted Tuesday after two adorable fans...
CUTE: Dogs rush the field and take over high school soccer game
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
How they got him: Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante arrested after 2-week pursuit
Escaped inmate Danilo Cavalcante is back behind bars after he was captured Wednesday morning...
Escaped killer caught after 14 days on the run