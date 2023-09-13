Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Man bitten in face by shark while surfing in Florida

Officials say the man, who was surfing in Florida, was bitten after he came off his board in a wave. (WESH via CNN)
By WESH Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) - A man surfing in Florida was bitten on the face by a shark after riding a wave and coming off his board.

Officials say a 38-year-old surfer from South Carolina came off his board in a wave just before 8 a.m. Tuesday near a jetty in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. He ended up face to face with a shark that bit him on the top right side of his cheek between his ear and eye.

The man was taken to the hospital but was released just a few hours after arriving there. His condition is not known.

Many surfers remained around the jetty, even after the incident, and a few sharks could be seen in the water, as well.

Longtime surfer Ron Robinson arrived shortly after the victim was bitten.

“9 out of 10 times, it’s because they’ll fall in the shallow water and spook the shark, and it’s a reaction bite. It’s not like the shark just comes after them,” Robinson said.

Experts have long said a shark bite is usually a case of mistaken identity, and the locals agree. Injuries typically occur to hands or feet as sharks chomp down on what they think is a fish.

“They’re just critters looking for food, you know? Like me and you. And when you go in the water, you enter the food chain,” surfer Daniel Hanson said.

Tuesday’s incident is the seventh shark bite in Volusia County so far this year.

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watches from the sidelines during the first half of...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid takes blame for loss as Kelce’s return remains questionable
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones celebrates a 19-9 victory over the Dallas...
Here are the details of Chris Jones’ new 1-year contract with the Chiefs
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
Thomas Gieseke has immortalized the truck-eating Independence Avenue Bridge in an abstract...
Meeting the artist behind a viral Independence Avenue Bridge painting
The KCK Municipal Court announced Tuesday that they have “temporarily stopped all service” due...
Kansas City-area Municipal Courts suspend services due to ‘security-related incident’

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during...
North Korea’s Kim vows full support for Russia’s ‘just fight’ after viewing launchpads with Putin
Officials say the man, who was surfing in Florida, was bitten after he came off his board in a...
Man out of the hospital the same day he was bitten in the face by a shark
Anthony Stinson, a 13-year-old who suffered severe head injuries when he was hit Saturday by a...
13-year-old hit by police car will be taken off life support, mother says
The Justice Department alleges the company has used its internet search dominance to gain an...
Google trial opens with allegations of illegal monopolization