KCTV5 Cares: Cocktails for Casa - A Night of Hope

CASA volunteers work every day to make a difference in the lives of children in the foster care system. One special event hopes to help raise money to help recruit and train those volunteers so they can help support and give a voice to those that need it most. Angie Blumel, President and CEO of CASA joins Shane to share about Cocktails for a Cause a fun event complete with a live auction and how it benefits CASA. KCTV5 Cares is sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.

