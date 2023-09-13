Aging & Style
KCPD looking for missing 94-year-old man

94-year-old Joseph Ferrantelle is missing in KCMO.
94-year-old Joseph Ferrantelle is missing in KCMO.(Kansas City, Missouri Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 94-year-old man is missing in Kansas City, Tuesday night.

Police said 94-year-old Joseph Ferrantelle went missing at 6:30 p.m. in the 8200 block of North Forest Avenue.

He’s driving a red 2015 Ford Fusion with Missouri license plates on it.

Police said he is believed to be going toward the Riverside, Mo., area.

Ferrantelle is in need of medical care and has been in contact with his family, he is just unsure of his location at this time.

If located, please contact 911 immediately.

Roeland Park development project to bring housing, dining and new life to area
