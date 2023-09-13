KCPD looking for missing 94-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 94-year-old man is missing in Kansas City, Tuesday night.

Police said 94-year-old Joseph Ferrantelle went missing at 6:30 p.m. in the 8200 block of North Forest Avenue.

He’s driving a red 2015 Ford Fusion with Missouri license plates on it.

Police said he is believed to be going toward the Riverside, Mo., area.

Ferrantelle is in need of medical care and has been in contact with his family, he is just unsure of his location at this time.

If located, please contact 911 immediately.

