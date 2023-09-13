KCPD asks for help locating missing woman in need of medical care

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - 33-year-old Taquiesha Landis was last heard from today over text message and is in need of immediate medical care.

Landis is 5′6 and approximately 130 pounds. It is unknown what she is wearing or if she is on foot or in a vehicle.

Anyone who locates Landis or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

