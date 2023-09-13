Aging & Style
KCPD asks for help locating missing woman in need of medical care

Taquiesha Landis was last heard from in a text message sent around 4 p.m. on Wednesday,...
Taquiesha Landis was last heard from in a text message sent around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13. Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - 33-year-old Taquiesha Landis was last heard from today over text message and is in need of immediate medical care.

Landis is 5′6 and approximately 130 pounds. It is unknown what she is wearing or if she is on foot or in a vehicle.

Anyone who locates Landis or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

