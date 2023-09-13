KCFD: Two overnight house fires under investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Firefighters responded to two house fires overnight Wednesday.

The first call came in at 2:45 a.m. from the 500 block of Wallace. Crews reported smoke showing on arrival and soon found fire in the basement. After searching the house they saw no one was inside. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Just five minutes later at 2:50 a.m. firefighters responded to a second fire near 56th and Swope Parkway. On arrival, crews found a fully involved two-story house engulfed in flames. Crews battled the blaze for several hours attempting to contain and put out the fire. No injuries were reported. KCFD is investigating what sparked this fire, as well.

