Kansas City Chiefs’ Chris Jones, Travis Kelce return to practice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The absence of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones were key factors in the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions last week.

The two players returned to the Chiefs practice facility Wednesday, ready to focus on getting into the game Sunday in Jacksonville against the Jaguars.

Jones stood up and addressed his new, one-year deal and his decision to skip training camp.

“I kind of make that decision not to come to camp. I didn’t want to be a distraction of holding in and I’m super pleased with how it turned out. I’m back in the building. I’m excited to back, thankful for the organization. They was able to boost my salary up to make up for the fans and everything. I’m super grateful for that. And we’re focused on winning the next game,” Jones said.

Jones said he if he were to do it all over again, there are a few things he may do differently.

“I’d probably change some things. When you have a lot of new guys, it’s kind of tough to be away. Especially in the D line room, building their chemistry is important to be successful as a group, but you know, those are decisions you have to live with. I probably wouldn’t have changed it, but I’m grateful for how it turned out,” Jones said.

Jones sat in a suite at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Thursday night when the Chiefs dropped a new Super Bowl LVII banner. As his teammates celebrated last season’s success, Jones sat high above the field where he normally plays.

“It all felt crazy. First time I sat in my suite for what I pay so much money for a year for it. Food was great through. Food was amazing. But it was a different viewpoint. You know. I got to see it from a fan’s point of view. I see how the fans be like y’all have us stressed out the whole game. I was kinda biting my nails and everything the whole game but yeah,” Jones said.

When asked if he thought he’d be in playing shape Sunday, Jones wouldn’t commit, but said he’d find out Wednesday during practice. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid agreed.

“Chris is a good football player. So, having him back in, he’s an important part of it and you know, we’re glad he’s back. We’ll just see where he’s at physically as we go. He normally keeps himself in pretty good shape. So. well, see how he does out there and I’m gonna take it day by day,” Reid said Wednesday.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he is happy Jones is back in the Chiefs locker room.

“Happy to have him. I mean Chris is not only a great player, but a great person that’s in the locker room and he always has a smile on his face and so like I said, early in training camp, whenever he gets back we’re going to welcome him with open arms and now we’re goign to try to go out there and find a way to get a win,” Mahomes said.

That’s not the only news Mahomes is happy to hear. Coach Reid also hinted that injured tight end Travis Kelce may be healthy enough to play Sunday.

“Trav did the walk through. He’s going to go out to practice today and do that. He’s made progress and again, we’ll just taking those guys you know, day by day, see how they’re doing,” Reid said.

Kelce provided even more positive news about his injured hyperextended knee for fans listening to the latest “New Heights” episode, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment Wednesday morning.

“Things are looking up. I feel a lot better than I did last week,” Kelce said. “Felt like an absolute a****** last week not being able to play that first game. It just felt like a noncontact injury.”

The Chiefs kickoff in Jacksonville Sunday at noon on KCTV5.

