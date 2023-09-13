Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 3

A closer look at hot car deaths. How poor sleep could signal a more serious issue. Plus, a beekeeper teaches the next generation.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Dozens of children are killed in hot cars every year in the U.S. We reveal the new technology that’s rolling out in hopes of preventing more deaths – and why advocates say it doesn’t go far enough. Plus, if you toss and turn in your sleep, it could be a sign of a more serious issue, according to doctors, and we show you how a beekeeper is raising the next generation of enthusiasts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watches from the sidelines during the first half of...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid takes blame for loss as Kelce’s return remains questionable
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones celebrates a 19-9 victory over the Dallas...
Here are the details of Chris Jones’ new 1-year contract with the Chiefs
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
Thomas Gieseke has immortalized the truck-eating Independence Avenue Bridge in an abstract...
Meeting the artist behind a viral Independence Avenue Bridge painting
The KCK Municipal Court announced Tuesday that they have “temporarily stopped all service” due...
Kansas City-area Municipal Courts suspend services due to ‘security-related incident’

Latest News

FILE - Taylor Foehl, left, of Boston, looks at the mobile betting app on his phone after...
Online bets on NFL games surged in Week 1 as legal sports betting continues to grow
John Henry Horton is up for parole after being convicted of first-degree murder in the 1972...
Kansas man serving life for murder of Prairie Village teenager up for parole
Kansas City, Missouri, Kansas City, Kansas, and Overland Park Municipal Courts have...
Kansas City-area Municipal Courts suspend services due to ‘security-related incident’
Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Extortion trial delayed for Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance
Customer feedback leads to Evergy Time-Based Rate Changes
Customer feedback leads to Evergy Time-Based Rate Changes