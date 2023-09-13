FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cold front arrives late Friday into early Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure remains in control of our weather throughout the middle of the week with temperatures returning to the mid-50s to start before climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s by the afternoon. This trend continues all the way through Friday before a cold front arrives. The timing is still on track for this front to arrive late Friday evening and clear our area by late morning Saturday. That means the highest impacts from the rain will easily occur overnight into the early part of Saturday. It should not cause any issues for outdoor events in terms of rainfall, but it will allow us to enjoy a few more days in the mid to upper 70s.

Next week, look for a gradual warming trend with temperatures back in the 80s and active weather possibly picking back up mid to late in the week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.