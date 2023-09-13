Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cold front arrives late Friday into early Saturday

By Alena Lee
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure remains in control of our weather throughout the middle of the week with temperatures returning to the mid-50s to start before climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s by the afternoon. This trend continues all the way through Friday before a cold front arrives. The timing is still on track for this front to arrive late Friday evening and clear our area by late morning Saturday. That means the highest impacts from the rain will easily occur overnight into the early part of Saturday. It should not cause any issues for outdoor events in terms of rainfall, but it will allow us to enjoy a few more days in the mid to upper 70s.

Next week, look for a gradual warming trend with temperatures back in the 80s and active weather possibly picking back up mid to late in the week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watches from the sidelines during the first half of...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid takes blame for loss as Kelce’s return remains questionable
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones celebrates a 19-9 victory over the Dallas...
Here are the details of Chris Jones’ new 1-year contract with the Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury
Thomas Gieseke has immortalized the truck-eating Independence Avenue Bridge in an abstract...
Meeting the artist behind a viral Independence Avenue Bridge painting
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say

Latest News

The calm weather pattern continues Wednesday with some weekend showers likely
The calm weather pattern continues Wednesday with some weekend showers likely
Pollen-Cast
FIRST WARN FORECAST: The calm weather pattern continues Wednesday with some weekend showers likely
Rainfall possible in the next week.
FORECAST: Normal temps now as we prepare for weekend cold front
FORECAST: Normal temps now as we prepare for weekend cold front