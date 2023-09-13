FIRST WARN FORECAST: The calm weather pattern continues Wednesday with some weekend showers likely

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The pattern will stay quiet until we get closer to the weekend as a cold front will sweep through Friday night and into Saturday. This front will bring isolated rain chances to the region and cooler temperatures for Saturday. Right now, the exact timing has not been pinpointed because of the disagreement between long-range models. This does not look to be a washout out scenario but having an umbrella would be a good idea. Back to today, expect another day of gorgeous conditions with calm winds, mostly sunny skies, and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Thursday will almost be a carbon copy of today’s weather. By Sunday temperatures will start to creep into the 80s which looks like this could last for several days next week.

