Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FIRST WARN FORECAST: The calm weather pattern continues Wednesday with some weekend showers likely

The calm weather pattern continues Wednesday with some weekend showers likely
By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The pattern will stay quiet until we get closer to the weekend as a cold front will sweep through Friday night and into Saturday. This front will bring isolated rain chances to the region and cooler temperatures for Saturday. Right now, the exact timing has not been pinpointed because of the disagreement between long-range models. This does not look to be a washout out scenario but having an umbrella would be a good idea. Back to today, expect another day of gorgeous conditions with calm winds, mostly sunny skies, and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Thursday will almost be a carbon copy of today’s weather. By Sunday temperatures will start to creep into the 80s which looks like this could last for several days next week.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watches from the sidelines during the first half of...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid takes blame for loss as Kelce’s return remains questionable
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones celebrates a 19-9 victory over the Dallas...
Here are the details of Chris Jones’ new 1-year contract with the Chiefs
Thomas Gieseke has immortalized the truck-eating Independence Avenue Bridge in an abstract...
Meeting the artist behind a viral Independence Avenue Bridge painting
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
The KCK Municipal Court announced Tuesday that they have “temporarily stopped all service” due...
Kansas City-area Municipal Courts suspend services due to ‘security-related incident’

Latest News

The calm weather pattern continues Wednesday with some weekend showers likely
The calm weather pattern continues Wednesday with some weekend showers likely
Rainfall possible in the next week.
FORECAST: Normal temps now as we prepare for weekend cold front
FORECAST: Normal temps now as we prepare for weekend cold front
FORECAST: Normal temps now as we prepare for weekend cold front