Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

CUTE: Dogs rush the field and take over high school soccer game

A high school soccer match in Minot, North Dakota, was disrupted Tuesday after two adorable fans ran out on the pitch. (SOURCE: KMOT)
By KMOT staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Two excited and adorable fans caused a ruff moment at a high school soccer match in Minot, North Dakota.

The Minot High Magicians were taking on the Jamestown Blue Jays Tuesday night when two dogs ran out on the pitch.

The interruption happened halfway through the first half of the match.

Officials had to pause the game for about a minute, which was the perfect amount of time for one of the dogs to get a belly rub from a player.

The dogs quickly went on their way and allowed the game to resume.

It’s not clear which team the canines were rooting for, but Minot and Jamestown played to a 0-0 draw.

Copyright 2023 KMOT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watches from the sidelines during the first half of...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid takes blame for loss as Kelce’s return remains questionable
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones celebrates a 19-9 victory over the Dallas...
Here are the details of Chris Jones’ new 1-year contract with the Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury
Thomas Gieseke has immortalized the truck-eating Independence Avenue Bridge in an abstract...
Meeting the artist behind a viral Independence Avenue Bridge painting
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
Biden brushes off House impeachment inquiry and says Republicans want to shut down the government
16-year-old Logan LeBlanc died five days after a suicide attempt in March 2023.
Mother of bullied student who died by suicide files lawsuit against Liberty School District
Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old child who is believed to be in...
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old child in Texas
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during...
North Korea’s Kim vows full support for Russia at summit with Putin at a Far East spaceport
FILE - Legislators fill the lower house of Congress as the wait for inauguration ceremony of...
Scientists call fraud on supposed extraterrestrials presented to Mexican Congress