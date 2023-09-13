Customer feedback leads to Evergy Time-Based Rate Changes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Evergy wants to make changes to the upcoming time-based rate plans for its Missouri customers that are scheduled to go into effect in just two and a half weeks.

It’s asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to allow some people to get a traditional plan, limit people from switching between plans, and invest in educating people about the differences.

Evergy said the changes are based on feedback received from customers and lawmakers.

Evergy now wants to change that to say rather than having customers charged higher prices from 4-8 p.m. during summer months and they want to allow it to charge customers based on the season and amount of energy used.

They asked the MPSC to modify the plans the regulators mandated last year. They also asked the commission to allow it to offer customers a traditional “Anytime Plan” that is not based on time.

It’s worked to implement the new rate-based plans for the past nine months, but some customers still don’t know of the change according to Evergy. It hopes to implement a 12-month waiting period before customers can switch from time-based back to the same plan.

Customers will always have the option to go back to the default plan.

The original plans announced in June were this:

There are four plans to choose from-- the “Standard Peak Saver,” “Peak Reward Saver,” “Nights and Weekends Saver” and “Nights and Weekends Max Saver.” Evergy’s Rate Simulator and Rate Analysis Tool in the customer’s Evergy MyAccount Portal is a way to see which is best for you.

The most important similarity across all four is that using energy during the peak time, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., will cost more.

