KC-based 3x regional air guitar champion Eric “Iron Dragon” Fox joins the show to share his passion for air guitar with Shane and Jillian. Eric and his wife fell in love, after meeting during an air guitar competition and they channel their creativity and love of music into helping each other craft memorable and hilarious air guitar routines all over the world. They are one of the many stories featured in the documentary “Catching Air,” which premieres Sat. Sept 16 at 3pm at Screenland Armour.

