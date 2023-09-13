Building fire ends with KCFD hazmat cleaning ‘contaminated water runoff’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A forklift catching fire ended with KCFD hazmat on the scene to help with containing ‘contaminated water runoff.’

KCFD responded to reports of a building fire on the 5100 block of Front Street on Wednesday.

Workers told KCFD that a forklift had caught fire, spreading to nearby pallets. Crews successfully extinguished the fire but KCFD hazmat was ‘ordered to assist occupant in containing contaminated water runoff.’ It is unclear exactly what the water is contaminated with.

No injuries were reported.

KCFD airboat used for ventilation. (KCFD)

