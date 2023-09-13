Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Building fire ends with KCFD hazmat cleaning ‘contaminated water runoff’

KCFD hazmat assists in containing contaminated water.
KCFD hazmat assists in containing contaminated water.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A forklift catching fire ended with KCFD hazmat on the scene to help with containing ‘contaminated water runoff.’

KCFD responded to reports of a building fire on the 5100 block of Front Street on Wednesday.

Workers told KCFD that a forklift had caught fire, spreading to nearby pallets. Crews successfully extinguished the fire but KCFD hazmat was ‘ordered to assist occupant in containing contaminated water runoff.’ It is unclear exactly what the water is contaminated with.

No injuries were reported.

KCFD airboat used for ventilation.
KCFD airboat used for ventilation.(KCFD)

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watches from the sidelines during the first half of...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid takes blame for loss as Kelce’s return remains questionable
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones celebrates a 19-9 victory over the Dallas...
Here are the details of Chris Jones’ new 1-year contract with the Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury
Thomas Gieseke has immortalized the truck-eating Independence Avenue Bridge in an abstract...
Meeting the artist behind a viral Independence Avenue Bridge painting
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say

Latest News

Overland Park has confirmed that Police Chief Frank Donchez resigned following a "heated...
Overland Park Police Chief resigns following cruel discussion with grieving mother
Overland Park Police Chief resigns following cruel discussion with grieving mother
Timestamps from photos on the Jackson County Parcel Viewer revealed an average property...
What one neighborhood reveals about Jackson County assessment inspections
What one neighborhood reveals about Jackson County assessment inspections