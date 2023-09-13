Aging & Style
Bow-angler breaks 40-year state record by catching 7.98-pound spotted gar

Michael Starr Jr., from Parsons, was fishing at Big Hill Reservoir in Labette County in late July when he successfully reeled in a 34.5-inch spotted gar weighing 7.98 pounds, breaking a 40-year state record in Kansas.(Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - A bow-angler from Parsons broke a 40-year state record by catching a 7.98-pound spotted gar in Kansas.

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) officials said Michael Starr Jr. was fishing at Big Hill Reservoir in Labette County in late July when he successfully reeled in a 34.5-inch spotted gar weighing 7.98 pounds.

KDWP officials indicated the previous Kansas state record for spotted gar was held by bow-angler Charles Harbert of Arma when he caught a 33.5-inch, 7.75-pound spotted gar from the Chetopa Dam in 1983.

KDWP officials said the Spotted Gar derives the name from trademark dark, round spots on the top and sides of its head. Most are less than 30 inches long, but like other gar species, it’s covered with a tough “armor” of thick, heavy scales. There are three native species of gar in Kansas. The spotted gar is the smallest and can be found in the southeastern part of the state.

Trophy catches such as these end up as a Kansas State Record if:

  • The fish is a species recognized on the current list of Kansas state record fish
  • The fish is caught by a licensed angler using legal means
  • The fish is identified by a Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks district fisheries biologist or regional fisheries supervisor
  • The fish is weighed on a certified scale prior to being frozen
  • The fish is photographed, in color, and a state record application is filled out
  • The mandatory 30-day waiting period has passed

Find a complete list of current Kansas state record fish HERE.

Apply for a “Master Angler Award” and be recognized for your catch if it exceeds the measurements listed HERE.

For more information on fishing in Kansas, click HERE.

