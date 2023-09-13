Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Amber Alert canceled; 11-month-old from N.C. found safe

FILE - The Mayodan (N.C.) Police Department said a missing child has been found and is in good...
FILE - The Mayodan (N.C.) Police Department said a missing child has been found and is in good health.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYODAN, N.C. (Gray News) - Officials in North Carolina said an 11-month-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe Wednesday.

The Mayodan Police Department said in an update on Facebook that the child was in good health. The suspects, Atiya Janelle Douglas and Kenya Shana Robinson, also were found and arrested, police said.

The alert has been canceled.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Mayodan Police Department at 336-613-7958.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watches from the sidelines during the first half of...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid takes blame for loss as Kelce’s return remains questionable
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones celebrates a 19-9 victory over the Dallas...
Here are the details of Chris Jones’ new 1-year contract with the Chiefs
Thomas Gieseke has immortalized the truck-eating Independence Avenue Bridge in an abstract...
Meeting the artist behind a viral Independence Avenue Bridge painting
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
The KCK Municipal Court announced Tuesday that they have “temporarily stopped all service” due...
Kansas City-area Municipal Courts suspend services due to ‘security-related incident’

Latest News

FILE - Police say escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured.
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania
Witness attorney Brandon Cammack, center, testifies during the impeachment trial for Texas...
Woman Texas A.G. Paxton’s staff say he had affair with expected to testify in impeachment trial
Zeus died from pneumonia after getting his front leg amputated.
World’s tallest male dog dies after amputation surgery, owner says
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during...
North Korea’s Kim vows full support for Russia at summit with Putin at a Far East spaceport
This photo provided by The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, N.Y., shows the 12...
‘Just Ken’ no more? Barbie sidekick among 12 finalists for National Toy Hall of Fame