After drop-filled opener, Toney takes accountability, Mahomes pledges improvement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A drop-filled season-opener in Kansas City for wide receiver Kadarius Toney and other members of the Chiefs receiving corps led to some accountability at the podium Wednesday.

Toney, who dropped three passes and was given the worst single-game grade for any wide receiver since 2018 according to PFF, took accountability for his performance.

“I told coach, I told Pat, I told all the guys, that’s on me,” Toney said Wednesday.

His first drop Thursday night went off his hands and into the hands of a Lions defender for a pick-six, and the final drop came on the first pass of the Chiefs’ final drive well into field goal range.

“At the end of the day, y’all count on me and rely on me to make certain plays and I’ve got to be there to do that,” said Toney. “There ain’t really no excuse, nothing you can blame it on, none of that.”

The Chiefs offense as a whole scored its fewest points in a season-opener during the Patrick Mahomes era during the 21-20 Week 1 loss. It was also the first time in Mahomes’ six opening-day starts that the Chiefs’ star had thrown an interception.

Mahomes, who won MVP and Super Bowl MVP last season, said the offense has taken personally its poor performance against the Lions and is ready to show improvement Sunday.

“We didn’t execute at a high enough level in the first game -- me included,” Mahomes said after throwing for 226 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. “I’ll try to do what I can to make it easy on (the receivers).

“There were just opportunities that I missed. A couple here and there where I could’ve gotten it to a guy earlier and I made it so hard on those guys just being a little late on some of my reads.”

The Chiefs’ Week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars kicks off at noon and can be seen on KCTV5.

“I think guys are ready to go,” Mahomes said. “We didn’t like how we played this last Thursday and so I think guys are ready to get out there and prove to everybody -- even ourselves -- who we really are.”

