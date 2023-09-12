Washington University to end gender-affirming care for all minors

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Washington University in St. Louis will stop prescribing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to minors for the purpose of gender transition, the university announced Monday. It will refer any minor patients currently receiving that care to other providers.

A new Missouri law banning minors from beginning gender-affirming treatments allowed an exception for youth who began treatment before August 28 to continue it. Washington University cited a “new legal claim” for patients who received medications as minors in its decision to discontinue the care for all minors. The university published a statement Monday on the decision.

“This legal claim creates unsustainable liability for health-care professionals and makes it untenable for us to continue to provide comprehensive transgender care for minor patients without subjecting the university and our providers to an unacceptable level of liability,” part of the statement reads.

Washington University will continue to offer education and mental health support for its transgender patients. Medical care for patients 18 and older will not be affected by the decision.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey launched an investigation into the Washington University Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in February after a whistleblower complaint regarding its practices. Jamie Reed, a former case manager at the center, alleged the center used puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones without the complete informed consent of the parents of children getting treatment.

In its statement Monday, Washington University maintained its medical practitioners provided care with consent from patients and their families.

“Our medical practitioners have cared for these patients with skill and dedication,” the statement said. “They have continually provided treatment in accordance with the standard of care and with informed consent of patients and their parents or guardians. We are grateful to our providers for their dedication to their patients and their profession.”

