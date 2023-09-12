Video game business owner looks for answers after thousands of dollars of gear stolen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thousands of dollars in equipment was stolen from a video game truck that travels around the area.

But it’s not the first time Abdul Yahaya, owner of Local Legends Gaming, has been victimized by crime.

On Aug. 29, thieves broke into Yahaya’s gaming trailer, which was parked at Storage Mart in Martin City.

“There’s still scratch marks on it; they ended up cutting the back lock off the trailer,” Yahaya said. “All they took were the controllers and everything in the gaming library. The games are the heart of the actual company.” The thieves took $4,500 worth of equipment, putting a halt to his business.

“It’s ideally an event space on wheels,” Yahaya said. “We provide a turnkey solution for parents to provide a birthday party for their kids.”

It’s what keeps him and his family afloat. He’s hosted over 800 children’s parties and community events all across the country. He’s also been to 21 local schools, teaching teens how to make a career in gaming.

“We bring our entire game library, and all of their friends can file in, and they can experience whatever game they want and play together; we also offer parents two hours of peace and quiet,” Yahaya said.

Abdul Yahaya, owner of Local Legends Gaming, was victimized by crime after $4,500 worth of equipment was stolen. (KCTV5)

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Yahaya has had to deal with crime surrounding his business.

He had a space off Main St. in Westport but closed his doors in 2019 after a shooting outside his business.

“The reality is, where people gather, issues happen,” Yahaya said. But Yahaya is choosing to stay positive and take the high road, hoping whoever did this will too.

“You’re going to have a lot of ups and a lot of downs,” Yahaya said. “But the reality is, it doesn’t matter how many L’s you take; you just need one W to set you up for life. I knew that I was going to get myself into stepping away from corporate America and go off on my own and create my own business. This is just a low, but there will be highs again.”

He has a positive message for the thieves as well.

“I pray for them and hope that they can get to a place where they don’t take from others,” Yahaya said. “Hopefully, this message gets to them, and they give back, even if it’s not to me.”

For now, he said he’s going to rebuild. There’s GoFundMe if you’d like to help him do so. He also said Storage Mart is a safe place and that this was just an unfortunate situation.

“The reality is this can happen anywhere,” Yahaya said. “I am patient; I will take my time and save my money and rebuild it because it does offer Kansas City a phenomenal resource.”

