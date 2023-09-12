Unique challenges women conquer on the path to financial freedom
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Financial expert Stacia Williams talks with Jillian about the importance of having an income plan and shares her insights on some of the unique challenges women face when navigating the road to retirement. Watch this to learn more about how Williams Financial is creating plans tailored specifically to you. Sponsored by Williams Financial Group.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.