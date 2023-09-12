Aging & Style
Two suspects arrested after gunshots fired into Peculiar home

Two suspects were arrested after a shooting into a home in Peculiar on Monday.
Two suspects were arrested after a shooting into a home in Peculiar on Monday.(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two suspects were taken into custody after a report of multiple gunshots into a residence in Peculiar, Missouri, Monday morning.

Authorities with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Peculiar Police Department said that no one was struck or hurt by the shooting.

It happened shortly after 4 a.m. Monday. The Peculiar Police Department said officers responded to the 200 block of Shari Drive on a report of multiple gunshots fired into a residence from the outside.

The Tactical Response Team from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office assisted with executing a search warrant. The Sheriff’s Office said a suspect was apprehended without incident.

