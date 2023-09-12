Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Teen dies in rollover crash in Miami County

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - An 18-year-old girl has been identified as the victim of a deadly Sunday morning crash.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said 18-year-old Breann Bowley of Pleasanton, Kansas, died in a crash that happened Sunday morning at 2:39 a.m.

The crash happened in the area of W. 311th Street and Spring Valley Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found a vehicle west of Spring Valley Road in the north ditch. Deputies provided CPR to the driver until EMS personnel arrived. Bowley was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said an investigation revealed that the vehicle, a 2004 Ford Explorer, was traveling east on 311th Street, west of Spring Valley Road when the vehicle went off the road on the right side and rolled over multiple times. The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A car crash left two people dead on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
Fatal car crash leaves 2 dead Sunday afternoon
State Farm releases a new ad featuring Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid steals show in new State Farm ad shot in Independence
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after getting a sack...
Chris Jones ends holdout, agrees to contract with Chiefs
(Sam O'Keefe/Missouri S&amp;amp;T)
Missouri College ranked as one of the best values in US
Active weather returns for most overnight into Monday. A cold front will swing through Monday...
FORECAST: First Warn for Monday with widespread light to moderate rain

Latest News

City files lawsuit over assessment
Lee’s Summit mayor addresses lawsuit filed against Jackson County over property tax assessments
City files lawsuit over assessment
Lee's Summit mayor addresses lawsuit filed against Jackson County over property tax assessments
Two suspects were arrested after a shooting into a home in Peculiar on Monday.
Two suspects arrested after gunshots fired into Peculiar home
Gavel on sounding block
KC man sentenced for meth conspiracy, illegal firearm