Teen dies in rollover crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - An 18-year-old girl has been identified as the victim of a deadly Sunday morning crash.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said 18-year-old Breann Bowley of Pleasanton, Kansas, died in a crash that happened Sunday morning at 2:39 a.m.

The crash happened in the area of W. 311th Street and Spring Valley Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found a vehicle west of Spring Valley Road in the north ditch. Deputies provided CPR to the driver until EMS personnel arrived. Bowley was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said an investigation revealed that the vehicle, a 2004 Ford Explorer, was traveling east on 311th Street, west of Spring Valley Road when the vehicle went off the road on the right side and rolled over multiple times. The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, according to authorities.

