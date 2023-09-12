Aging & Style
Shooting in 3400 block Wyoming kills 1

(Credit: MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the 3400 block of Wyoming killed a man Monday night.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said officers were dispatched just after 9 p.m. Monday night on a shooting call. When they arrived, officers were led into an apartment where they found an adult man unresponsive.

Emergency personnel declared the man dead at the scene.

KCPD said detectives were at the scene and processing evidence. A preliminary investigation led police to believe that the shooting occurred inside the apartment.

No suspect description is available yet.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 816-474-TIPS.

