Pair of USGA championships coming to Kansas

FILE: Fans walk near the 18th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament...
FILE: Fans walk near the 18th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Friday, June 16, 2017, at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KCTV) - A pair of U.S. Golf Association championships are coming to Kansas in the future.

The USGA announced Tuesday that Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kan., has been selected to host the 2029 U.S. Senior Open and the 2032 U.S. Senior Women’s Open.

The pair of championship tournaments will be the ninth and 10th USGA championships hosted at the club and first since 2006, when the club hosted the U.S. Senior Open.

“The USGA is pleased to reunite with Prairie Dunes Country Club and continue what has been a long and mutually beneficial partnership that began nearly 60 years ago,” said USGA chief championships officer John Bodenhamer in a release from the USGA. “We know that Prairie Dunes, its surrounding community and the entire state of Kansas will be thoroughly engaged in hosting the best senior players from around the world.”

Kansas native Tom Watson finished two shots out of first place during the 2006 U.S. Senior Open, which was won by Allen Doyle.

In 2014, the club hosted the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship, won by the University of Alabama.

This year, Golf Digest ranked Prairie Dunes No. 23 in this year’s Top 100 courses.

