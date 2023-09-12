Aging & Style
New skate park opens at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park in Lenexa

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Get ready to roll, the metro is getting a brand-new skate park. It’s called Rolling Magic and will replace the former rink located at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park.

The original skate park opened at Sar-Ko-Par in 2002 and after years of wear and tear, the city of Lenexa is replacing it with a state-of-the-art upgrade.

Designs for the new skate park started in 2022, but the name Rolling Magic brings some history. In 1978, there was a privately owned skate park with the same name, located near 95th and I-35. It is now an empty lot, but the magic is back just down the road.

“The newly reconstructed park will redefine the skating scene and create a haven for skaters, bikers, and all wheels here in Lenexa,” Lenexa Parks and Rec director, Logan Wähler said. “Rolling Magic has a state-of-the-art design, a wide variety of terrain, innovative obstacles, support for all skill levels and will create a community hub where people can connect with others to share tips and tricks while forming new friendships.”

Below is a list of features at the new skate park:

- Entry plaza with spectator zones

- Technical Zone near the entrance for beginners

- Elevated area with pipes, rails, banks, and stairs for advanced riders

- Updated landscaping and shaded areas

- Improved parking spaces with sidewalk improvements

To officially open the skate park, the city of Lenexa is holding a grand opening celebration at Sar-Ko-Par. The event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and the celebration will include rider demonstrations, food trucks, and giveaways.

