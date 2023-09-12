Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Missouri lawmakers begin review of 1% earnings tax in KC, St. Louis

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri lawmakers began the process of reviewing an earnings tax paid by people who live and work in Kansas City and St. Louis.

A new special committee made up of members of the State House of Representatives held its first hearing Tuesday, two weeks after the Missouri speaker of the house announced its formation. Committee members are tasked with going through data on the earnings tax to determine how Missourians are affected by it.

The committee is made up of nine members of the Missouri House of Representatives. While the majority of the members are from the St. Louis-area, including chairman Rep. Jim Murphy, Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern, of Kansas City is also on the committee.

The majority of the review is expected to focus on the earnings tax in St. Louis after a court ruled the city illegally charged remote workers an earnings tax. But, Kansas City also relies heavily on an earnings tax to fund things like road improvements, trash collection, and emergency services.

ALSO READ: Jackson County tax assessor answers questions regarding troubled assessment

Kansas City says the earnings tax generates about $292 million a year for the city. According to the city that is about 45% of its general fund. It is paid by all businesses and people who live or work in Kansas City.

In the past, Republicans have argued the tax isn’t fair while Democrats argue the 1% tax money paid by everyone who lives and works in the city is vital funding.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A car crash left two people dead on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
Fatal car crash leaves 2 dead Sunday afternoon
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after getting a sack...
Chris Jones ends holdout, agrees to contract with Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watches from the sidelines during the first half of...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid takes blame for loss as Kelce’s return remains questionable
Puttery, an immersive mini golf experience is opening in the Jack Henry Building on Kansas...
Kansas City adults-only puttery opening on the Plaza this week
FILE — More than 54,000 appeals have been filed, a state audit is underway, and a class action...
Lee’s Summit sues Jackson County over property tax assessment

Latest News

Shooting in 3400 block Wyoming kills 1
FILE: Fans walk near the 18th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament...
Pair of USGA championships coming to Kansas
FILE — Police issued a reminder that ATVs are illegal within the city limits of Shawnee.
Merriam man dies after being injured in ATV crash
The KCK Municipal Court announced Tuesday that they have “temporarily stopped all service” due...
KCK Municipal Court temporarily suspends services due to ‘security-related incident’