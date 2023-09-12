Missouri lawmakers begin review of 1% earnings tax in KC, St. Louis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri lawmakers began the process of reviewing an earnings tax paid by people who live and work in Kansas City and St. Louis.

A new special committee made up of members of the State House of Representatives held its first hearing Tuesday, two weeks after the Missouri speaker of the house announced its formation. Committee members are tasked with going through data on the earnings tax to determine how Missourians are affected by it.

The committee is made up of nine members of the Missouri House of Representatives. While the majority of the members are from the St. Louis-area, including chairman Rep. Jim Murphy, Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern, of Kansas City is also on the committee.

The majority of the review is expected to focus on the earnings tax in St. Louis after a court ruled the city illegally charged remote workers an earnings tax. But, Kansas City also relies heavily on an earnings tax to fund things like road improvements, trash collection, and emergency services.

Kansas City says the earnings tax generates about $292 million a year for the city. According to the city that is about 45% of its general fund. It is paid by all businesses and people who live or work in Kansas City.

In the past, Republicans have argued the tax isn’t fair while Democrats argue the 1% tax money paid by everyone who lives and works in the city is vital funding.

