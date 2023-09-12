Aging & Style
Merriam man dies after being injured in ATV crash

FILE — Police issued a reminder that ATVs are illegal within the city limits of Shawnee.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - A man critically injured in a crash on the afternoon of Sept. 4 has died from his injuries.

The Shawnee Police Department reported that a rollover crash left a 42-year-old man with a severe head injury in the 5300 block of Frisbie Road.

The lone vehicle in the crash was determined to be an ATV.

The crash victim, identified as John Ashley of Merriam, was taken to the hospital. He died on Sept. 9.

Police issued a reminder that ATVs are illegal within the city limits of Shawnee.

