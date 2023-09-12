Aging & Style
Local service providers come together to meet community needs

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Impact MO, a local coalition, providing referred families with local services in one location had their first event of the school year at Brush Creek Community Center.

Impact MO Coordinator Savannah Poolman said, “The families that we’re working with have so many things going on in so many different areas of their lives. If we can offer any form of relief for them, that’s really our goal.”

The Impact MO Coach referring them to this event is defined as a family-facing staff of local schools, early childhood centers, and/or social service agencies that have the ability to provide ongoing support. They currently have nearly 30 coaching agencies and a “how to join” page is available if you or a family you know is interested in getting involved in this program.

Partners for Impact MO include Evergy, Spire, KC Scholars, the Missouri Department of Social Services, and plenty more.

“They can have conversations around questions about applications, having help with applications, getting signed up for employment, for continuing education, childcare, and around other service domains.”

Their last event in May before the summer started had 77 families attend. Tuesday morning’s session, the first of the school year, had 93 families signed up to participate in the two-hour-long event.

Even if families don’t get everything they need to be done on the spot, they leave with an action plan moving forward.

“When you leave with an action plan knowing that there is someone there in person willing to help you and follow-up with you and they have that game plan with you, you leave with so much relief.”

