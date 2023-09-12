Lee’s Summit mayor addresses lawsuit filed against Jackson County over property tax assessments

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - The embattled Jackson County Assessment director is now facing a second lawsuit.

This time, it’s the City of Lee’s Summit filing suit against Jackson County, Director of Assessments Gail McCann Beatty and Jackson County Executive Frank White.

“This is not for looks. This not for show. This is for real,” said Lee’s Summit Mayor Bill Baird.

The lawsuit, filed at 8:33 p.m. on Friday, alleges the county is failing to follow state law.

“For too long the county and its officials have offered one excuse after another for their failure to correctly assess real property,” Baird said. “People are over or underpaying. The county still won’t get it right and Lee’s Summit just can’t wait any longer.”

The lawsuit contends, among other things, that the county is increasing assessments beyond the allowable percentage, failing to notify property owners of increases, failing to perform appropriate inspections and failing to account for new construction in a proper and timely fashion.

State law requires that, before any assessment increase of more than 15%, an assessor must conduct a physical exterior inspection and notify the property owner so that they may request an interior inspection. It states that a drive-by inspection is not sufficient.

The lawsuit claims that is not happening.

That portion of the state law does not apply for increases “due to new construction or improvements.” Obviously, when a new home is built, the assessed value will jump considerably from the year when the property was just land to the year when it is built and occupied.

The lawsuit contends the county has repeatedly failed to stay on top of the progress from empty lot to occupied homes.

Baird described people moving in and still being assessed at the value for the empty lot.

“If someone is living in a new home that they built for themselves, they should be paying taxes on it just like someone who’s been living in a home for 20 years,” said Baird.

So why does the city care? Partly, city officials know residents are upset, and they are standing up for them, but there’s also the matter of the city complying with the law.

The city sets its levy based on the county’s assessment. If the county isn’t doing it right, then the city can’t do it right.

Property owners are expected to shoulder the burden of taxes collected based on the value of their property. Any deviation means some unfairly pay too much and others too little.

Then there is the large number of appeals filed by property owners who disagree with their assessed valuation. More than 54,000 appeals have been filed. That’s tax money in limbo.

While an appeal is pending, the lawsuit states, “the City is unable to access the taxes paid by such property owners.”

It also puts the city in a bind as they try to determine what their taxing rate will be.

“This month, we have to actually set our debt levy and we do not have the information that we need to do that,” Baird said. “It’s a guessing game at this point.”

The law provides a ceiling on how much a taxing jurisdiction can raise from property taxes. Taxing jurisdictions include entities like cities, school districts and library districts. Jurisdictions cannot take more than the amount taxed in the previous cycle plus inflation-related costs. Sometimes a levy must go down to comply.

Asked about the lawsuit on Monday afternoon, White said he had just learned about the lawsuit, but he appeared confident.

“The county has successfully defended every lawsuit that’s come our way around assessment, and we won every case,” he said.

There is nothing in the lawsuit demanding compensation. Primarily it is seeking to have a judge compel the county to get the process right.

This is the second lawsuit filed against the county during this tax assessment cycle. In June, a class-action lawsuit was filed surrounding how the county assessed commercial property.

