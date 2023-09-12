Lee’s Summit man killed, second person injured in crash on I-70
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash involving an SUV and a tractor trailer killed a Lee’s Summit man and sent a second person to a hospital.
Independence police said the crash happened Tuesday around 8:15 a.m. on Interstate 70 near I-470.
Emergency crews responded to a separate crash, which caused traffic to slow down on the highway. Investigators said Joshua Stump, 38, of Lee’s Summit, rear-ended a tractor trailer in the backup. Stump died in the crash. A second person in Stump’s SUV was injured and transported to a hospital for treatment.
The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
