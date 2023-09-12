KCK Municipal Court temporarily suspends services due to ‘security-related incident’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The KCK Municipal Court announced Tuesday that they have “temporarily stopped all service” due to a “security-related incident.”

The Regional Justice Information System (REJIS) provides the technological support the KCK Municipal system needs to perform its everyday functions, including carrying out court dockets and payments. Due to an undisclosed security incident with REJIS, the court cannot access any information from REJIS and such services have been paused.

All court dates scheduled from September 13-15 will be rescheduled once the system is restored and those impacted by the delays will be sent mail notices.

Updates will be provided on the KCK Municipal Court website.

Questions can be directed to KCK Municipal Court staff members at 913-573-5200 or via email at kckmunicourt@wycokck.org.

