KCI Airport frequent parking program to return in time for holiday travel

The new terminal at Kansas City International Airport will open Feb. 28, 2023.
The new terminal at Kansas City International Airport will open Feb. 28, 2023.(KCTV5)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City International Airport is working to make traveling a little easier for frequent flyers before the end of the year.

Kansas City’s new terminal opened February 28, with a slew of new restaurants, restrooms, and countless other amenities. More than six months later, KCI Airport is handling record traffic.

As part of the switch to the new terminal, KCI Airport suspended its frequent parking program in March. The program provides frequent flyers with a way to earn free parking while using airport parking lots and facilities.

A spokesperson for KCI Airport said there have been technical difficulties in integrating the new software programs needed to relaunch the program. A glitch is preventing the two programs from communicating with each other.

The Kansas City Aviation Department said it is working with its partners to resolve this issue and plans to have the program running again before Thanksgiving.

The aviation department said customers are still able to obtain credit and receive points by sending a copy of their receipt to fppinfo@kcirewards.com. Include customer name and KCI Rewards Automated Pass number with the receipt.

