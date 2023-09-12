KC man sentenced for meth conspiracy, illegal firearm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man was sentenced in federal court Monday for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and for illegally possessing a firearm.

43-year-old Richard A. Bloodsoe was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison without parole. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Bloodsoe admitted to the U.S. Department of Justice that he conspired with others to distribute meth from July of 2021 until September of 2022. He sold drugs to an undercover law enforcement agent on four occasions in July and August 2021 and sold a pistol to an undercover agent in September 2021.

In December 2021, agents saw Bloodsoe conducting a drug transaction from his Cadillac DTS. He fled on foot from the agents, who searched his vehicle and found a backpack containing a handgun and drugs.

