KC man sentenced for drug-trafficking, illegal firearm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing a firearm and possessing methamphetamine to distribute.

40-year-old Kendall A. Childress was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in April 2023 to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

KCPD officers stopped Childress on an outstanding felony arrest warrant on Sept. 20, 2022. When officers searched him during the arrest they found a semi-automatic firearm tucked into the left side of his waistband and another in the right side of his waistband. One of the guns had been reported as stolen.

When officers searched his 2012 Kia Soul they found a plastic bag containing more than 64 grams of meth and another with more than 4 grams of fentanyl.

Childress has four prior felony convictions.

