Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City daycare owner pleads guilty to fraud after money used for Cadillac Escalade

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City day care owner pleads guilty after she submitted false information about the children in her care to collect government funding.

Patricia L. Johnson-Rushing, 55, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of public money, one count of benefits fraud, and one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Johnson-Rushing admitted she received $83,394 in public funding through her childcare center, Granny’s Pray & Play, located near East 27th Street and Cleveland. Federal prosecutors said she didn’t quality for the aid.

Prosecutors said Johnson-Rushing intentionally gave the Missouri Department of Social Services false information to collect payments from a federal grant program. The program is used to help low-income families get access to early care and after-school programs.

ALSO READ: Jackson County tax assessor answers questions regarding troubled assessment

Six children adopted by Johnson-Rushing and her husband were approved to receive the childcare subsidy for full time care, which is illegal, according to court documents. The documents show the family received $83,394 due to the fraudulent information filed by Johnson-Rushing.

Court documents show Johnson-Rushing used $15,000 of the funds toward the purchase of a Cadillac Escalade.

She also admitted participating in a conspiracy when she failed to pay $154,186 to the government in federal income tax and FICA contributions collected from the paychecks of her employees.

Finally, Johnson-Rushing also admitted she submitted false information to qualify for more than $12,000 in food stamps.

ALSO READ: Meeting the artist behind a viral Independence Avenue Bridge painting

Johnson-Rushing faces up to 35 years in federal prison without parole when she is sentenced.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A car crash left two people dead on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
Fatal car crash leaves 2 dead Sunday afternoon
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after getting a sack...
Chris Jones ends holdout, agrees to contract with Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watches from the sidelines during the first half of...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid takes blame for loss as Kelce’s return remains questionable
Puttery, an immersive mini golf experience is opening in the Jack Henry Building on Kansas...
Kansas City adults-only puttery opening on the Plaza this week
FILE — More than 54,000 appeals have been filed, a state audit is underway, and a class action...
Lee’s Summit sues Jackson County over property tax assessment

Latest News

Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
Tickets on sale for Enchant Christmas Light Maze, KC’s newest holiday event
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Aerial picture shows GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and Kauffman Stadium...
Kansas City law firm hired to handle stadium negotiations with Chiefs, Royals
File: Local service providers come together to meet community needs
Local service providers come together to meet community needs
Local service providers come together to meet community needs
Local service providers come together to meet community needs