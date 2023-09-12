Kansas City-area Municipal Courts suspend services due to ‘security-related incident’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Municipal Courts in at least three Kansas City-area cities suspend some operations because of a security issue.

Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City, Kan., and Overland Park Municipal Courts all rely on the Regional Justice Information System, or REJIS. The program provides technological support for the municipal court systems to preform docket, scheduling, and other functions.

Due to an undisclosed security incident with REJIS, the courts cannot access any information from the system. Court services have been suspended until further notice.

A spokesperson for Municipal Court in Kansas City said the issues began late Monday afternoon, and REJIS notified the court of a “security-related incident.” The company has not said when the issue may be resolved. Until then, hearings are being continued and rescheduled. All municipal walk-in dockets are canceled. The court says scheduling can be checked by going to court@kcmo.org.

KCK Municipal Court is rescheduling September 13-15 hearings. Those impacted by the delays will be sent mail notices. Updates will be provided on the KCK Municipal Court website.

Questions can be directed to KCK Municipal Court staff members at 913-573-5200 or via email at kckmunicourt@wycokck.org.

A spokesperson for Overland Park said it continues to accept payments, but the issue is not impacting its docket at this time.

