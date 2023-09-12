Jackson County Sheriff announces salary increases for staff

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Raises are coming to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte announced that with support from Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. and County Administrator Troy Schulte a 12 percent pay increase is coming for deputies, sergeants and captains. The raises will be effective the first pay period in October.

The announcement from Forte came less than two weeks after the West Central, Missouri Regional Lodge #50 of the Fraternal Order of Police filed a lawsuit against Forte. A judge ruled that Forte “(did) not have a clear unequivocal duty... to give salary increases to specific employees.”

Forte said in an open legislative meeting that he supported raises for all of his staff but said the requests were made through improper channels and would not be applied to all his associates in a fair manner.

“I am thankful for Executive White’s and Administrator Schulte’s support of law enforcement,” Forte said Tuesday. “In addition, I continue to look forward to working in collaboration with the collective bargaining group in the future.”

