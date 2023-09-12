Aging & Style
Hit-and-run kills pedestrian on I-70

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A hit-and-run left a man dead Monday night in Kansas City.

Police said a white male pedestrian struck in the first lane of eastbound Interstate 70 near Sterling Avenue.

KCPD said all vehicles involved left the scene.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and all eastbound lanes of I-70 in the area were closed for approximately one hour after the crash, which happened shortly after 9:30 p.m.

The death was the 65th fatality in a car crash in Kansas City, Missouri, this year.

