Here are the details of Chris Jones’ new 1-year contract with the Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones celebrates a 19-9 victory over the Dallas...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones celebrates a 19-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff and Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chris Jones will return to the Kansas City Chiefs soon as news of a contract agreement was made public on Monday afternoon.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, Jones will sign a 1-year deal worth up to $25 million. He stated the base of his $19.5 million pay remains the same, but Jones will have the opportunity to make up the fines he accrued due to his holdout with an incentives package.

Jones did not report to Chiefs training camp when the rest of his teammates did at the end of July, but posted photos of workouts and made cryptic messages throughout social media.

He attended the Week 1 home opener against the Detroit Lions and watched from a suite, forfeiting a more than $1 million game check. In total, he forfeited more than $3 million in fines, workout bonuses and game checks during the months-long absence from the team.

Jones held a press conference at the Ronald McDonald House in Kansas City on Wednesday, Sept. 6. There, he said he wasn’t letting down his teammates and was just asking for a raise. Jones said he’s been working out and staying in shape. His comments, made a day before the opening game against the Lions, included a declaration that he could play on the opener if a deal had been signed that day.

“I could play right now,” Jones said Wednesday. “I work out every day, twice a day, but in Miami with my team that I’d normally be with in the off-season. I’m staying at it.”

Jones is expected to return and be in uniform Sunday when the Chiefs take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

