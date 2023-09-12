Gardner Police seek help identifying three armed robbery suspects

The three suspects are believed to be in their teens or early twenties.
The three suspects are believed to be in their teens or early twenties.(Gardner Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - Three individuals were caught on security cameras in the midst of an armed robbery Sunday night. Now, the Gardner Police Department is asking for help identifying them.

The robbery took place in a convenience store on the 17500 block of Waverly Road in Gardner, Kansas.

Three males, all believed to be in their late teens or early twenties, arrived at the convenience store in what police believe to be a black Chevrolet Camero. They entered the store with at least one gun and a metal baseball bat.

Three males arrived at the convenience store in what police believe to be a black Chevrolet...
Three males arrived at the convenience store in what police believe to be a black Chevrolet Camero.(Gardner Police Department)

Security footage also shows the teens with handfuls of cash, though it is unclear at this time the total amount that was stolen.

Gardner PD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

The first suspect, a black male, wore a white hooded sweatshirt that he used to cover the bottom of his face. A black bandana was visible out of the hood and he carried a black Adidas backpack on his front, covering any graphics that may have been on the front of the sweatshirt. He also wore dark-colored basketball shorts and black, black gloves and low-top tennis shoes with white soles and white accents.

The first suspect in Sunday's armed robbery of a Gardner convenience store.
The first suspect in Sunday's armed robbery of a Gardner convenience store.(Gardner Police Department)

The second suspect, a white male, carried a handgun and wore a green hooded sweatshirt with a Chiefs arrowhead-shaped decal in the center. He covered his face with a cloth and wore tan gloves with black padding over the knuckles. He wore what appeared to be slim-fit black sweatpants and white tennis shoes with light green soles.

The second suspect in Sunday's armed robbery of a Gardner convenience store.
The second suspect in Sunday's armed robbery of a Gardner convenience store.(Gardner Police Department)

The third suspect, a white male, carried a metal baseball bat. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt with a black face covering, black pants and black gloves. His shoes appeared to be red and white Retro 11 Air Jordans.

The third suspect in Sunday's armed robbery of a Gardner convenience store.
The third suspect in Sunday's armed robbery of a Gardner convenience store.(Gardner Police Department)

If you have information, please contact Detective Brian Deer at 913-884-8527 or bdeer@gardnerkansas.gov. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip anonymously online at kccrimestoppers.com

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jackson County Missouri logo

Jackson County Sheriff announces salary increases for staff

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Gabe Swartz
Raises are coming to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Crime

Michael Hendricks and Maggie Ybarra.

Grain Valley couple sentenced to life in prison for woman’s murder

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Heidi Schmidt
A Jackson County judge sentenced Michael Hendricks of Grain Valley for the murder of Kensie Aubrey.

News

The new terminal at Kansas City International Airport will open Feb. 28, 2023.

KCI Airport frequent parking program to return in time for holiday travel

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Heidi Schmidt
Kansas City International Airport plans to relaunch its frequent parking program in time for holiday travel.

News

Shooting in 3400 block Wyoming kills 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabe Swartz
A shooting in the 3400 block of Wyoming killed a man Monday night.

Latest News

News

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Missouri lawmakers begin review of 1% earnings tax in KC, St. Louis

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heidi Schmidt
The Kansas City and St. Louis 1% earnings tax is under scrutiny by a Missouri house committee in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Sports

FILE: Fans walk near the 18th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament...

Pair of USGA championships coming to Kansas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabe Swartz
A pair of U.S. Golf Association championships are coming to Kansas in the future.

News

FILE — Police issued a reminder that ATVs are illegal within the city limits of Shawnee.

Merriam man dies after being injured in ATV crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
Police issued a reminder that ATVs are illegal within the city limits of Shawnee.

News

The KCK Municipal Court announced Tuesday that they have “temporarily stopped all service” due...

KCK Municipal Court temporarily suspends services due to ‘security-related incident’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
The KCK Municipal Court announced Tuesday that they have “temporarily stopped all service” due to a “security-related incident.”

News

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A Lee's Summit man died when he rear-ended a tractor trailer on Interstate...

Lee’s Summit man killed, second person injured in crash on I-70

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heidi Schmidt
Independence, Missouri police said a Lee's Summit man died in a crash on I-70 after rear-ending a tractor trailer in traffic.

News

Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...

Tickets on sale for Enchant Christmas Light Maze, KC’s newest holiday event

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Zoë Shriner
Tickets are on sale now to attend Enchant Christmas’ first year in Kansas City.