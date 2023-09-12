Gardner Police seek help identifying three armed robbery suspects

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - Three individuals were caught on security cameras in the midst of an armed robbery Sunday night. Now, the Gardner Police Department is asking for help identifying them.

The robbery took place in a convenience store on the 17500 block of Waverly Road in Gardner, Kansas.

Three males, all believed to be in their late teens or early twenties, arrived at the convenience store in what police believe to be a black Chevrolet Camero. They entered the store with at least one gun and a metal baseball bat.

Three males arrived at the convenience store in what police believe to be a black Chevrolet Camero. (Gardner Police Department)

Security footage also shows the teens with handfuls of cash, though it is unclear at this time the total amount that was stolen.

Gardner PD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

The first suspect, a black male, wore a white hooded sweatshirt that he used to cover the bottom of his face. A black bandana was visible out of the hood and he carried a black Adidas backpack on his front, covering any graphics that may have been on the front of the sweatshirt. He also wore dark-colored basketball shorts and black, black gloves and low-top tennis shoes with white soles and white accents.

The first suspect in Sunday's armed robbery of a Gardner convenience store. (Gardner Police Department)

The second suspect, a white male, carried a handgun and wore a green hooded sweatshirt with a Chiefs arrowhead-shaped decal in the center. He covered his face with a cloth and wore tan gloves with black padding over the knuckles. He wore what appeared to be slim-fit black sweatpants and white tennis shoes with light green soles.

The second suspect in Sunday's armed robbery of a Gardner convenience store. (Gardner Police Department)

The third suspect, a white male, carried a metal baseball bat. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt with a black face covering, black pants and black gloves. His shoes appeared to be red and white Retro 11 Air Jordans.

The third suspect in Sunday's armed robbery of a Gardner convenience store. (Gardner Police Department)

If you have information, please contact Detective Brian Deer at 913-884-8527 or bdeer@gardnerkansas.gov. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip anonymously online at kccrimestoppers.com

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.