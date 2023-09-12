FORECAST: Normal temps now as we prepare for weekend cold front

Our first real taste of Fall sticks around this week with lower humidity and temperatures near or just slightly below normal. Tonight look for a mostly clear sky with lows in the low to mid 50s. You may find yourself looking for a light sweater or jacket before heading out the door. By the afternoon you won’t need any extra layers with temperatures climbing back into the upper 70s close to 80 degrees.

The rest of the week looks very similar until a cold front arrives Friday night. So far timing is still a little off between our long-range models, however, this should be a Friday late-evening and early Saturday morning event for any rain that we get. This front will be very light accumulations to parts of our viewing area. It will also keep temperatures near or below normal into the weekend. A gradual warming trend returns next week.

