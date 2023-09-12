Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Normal temps now as we prepare for weekend cold front

By Alena Lee
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our first real taste of Fall sticks around this week with lower humidity and temperatures near or just slightly below normal. Tonight look for a mostly clear sky with lows in the low to mid 50s. You may find yourself looking for a light sweater or jacket before heading out the door. By the afternoon you won’t need any extra layers with temperatures climbing back into the upper 70s close to 80 degrees.

The rest of the week looks very similar until a cold front arrives Friday night. So far timing is still a little off between our long-range models, however, this should be a Friday late-evening and early Saturday morning event for any rain that we get. This front will be very light accumulations to parts of our viewing area. It will also keep temperatures near or below normal into the weekend. A gradual warming trend returns next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A car crash left two people dead on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
Fatal car crash leaves 2 dead Sunday afternoon
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after getting a sack...
Chris Jones ends holdout, agrees to contract with Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watches from the sidelines during the first half of...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid takes blame for loss as Kelce’s return remains questionable
Puttery, an immersive mini golf experience is opening in the Jack Henry Building on Kansas...
Kansas City adults-only puttery opening on the Plaza this week
FILE — More than 54,000 appeals have been filed, a state audit is underway, and a class action...
Lee’s Summit sues Jackson County over property tax assessment

Latest News

FORECAST: Normal temps now as we prepare for weekend cold front
Forecast High Temperatures
FIRST WARN FORECAST: First taste of fall Tuesday with a slim chance of showers this weekend
First taste of fall Tuesday with a slim chance of showers this weekend
First taste of fall Tuesday with a slim chance of showers this weekend
Forecasted low temperatures for the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 12 in Kansas City.
FORECAST: Rain tapers off Monday evening before temperatures fall for Tuesday morning