FIRST WARN FORECAST: First taste of fall Tuesday with a slim chance of showers this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The cold front that brought rain and gloomy conditions yesterday is moving out of the area with clear skies leaving patchy fog behind this morning. High pressure will dominate the area for the next several days which means mild temperatures, low humidity, and sunny skies. So, if you need to do any lawn work the next few days are looking great! The bus stop forecast for the next few days shows cool mornings so the kiddos may need a jacket to get started.

Bus Stop Forecast (KCTV 5)

By Friday the Royals will be playing the Houston Astros at 7:10 and the weather could not be more perfect for a baseball night to start the weekend. However, there is a slight chance for a few isolated showers overnight on Friday into Saturday as a cold front sweeps through. Right now, this system does not look impressive with a lack of significant rainfall. Temperatures will slightly increase into the weekend but still stay at average or slightly below.

