Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Evergy asks to make updates to time-based rate plans in Missouri

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Evergy asks to make changes to new time-based rate plans just weeks before they are scheduled to take effect across the Kansas City area.

The decision could cause more confusion as customers try to pick a new rate plan.

Evergy said it asked the Missouri Public Service Commission to modify the plans the regulators mandated last year.

The utility said the changes are based on feedback received from customers and lawmakers.

Change the default time

Evergy said it’s worked to implement the new rate-based plans for the past nine months, but says there are still customers who don’t know of the change.

READ MORE: Evergy rolling out new time-based plans for Missouri residents

Instead of charging those customers higher prices from 4-8 p.m. during summer months, Evergy asks regulators to allow it to charge customers based on the season and the amount of energy used.

Allow a traditional plan

Evergy said it also asked the MPSC to allow it to offer customers a traditional “anytime” plan that is not based on time.

The utility hopes the MPSC will allow it to bring back the option before May 2024.

Limit plan switches

Evergy hopes to implement a 12-month waiting period before customers can switch from a time-based rate plan back to the same plan.

ALSO READ: Kansas City-area Municipal Courts suspend services due to ‘security-related incident’

The utility says customers will always be able to go back to the default plan.

Money to educate customers

Evergy asked the Missouri Public Service Commission to spend money to educate customers about the coming changes.

The time-based rate plans are scheduled to take effect in October. Customers have until then to select a plan or be charged a standard rate during peak usage times.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A car crash left two people dead on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
Fatal car crash leaves 2 dead Sunday afternoon
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after getting a sack...
Chris Jones ends holdout, agrees to contract with Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watches from the sidelines during the first half of...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid takes blame for loss as Kelce’s return remains questionable
Puttery, an immersive mini golf experience is opening in the Jack Henry Building on Kansas...
Kansas City adults-only puttery opening on the Plaza this week
FILE — More than 54,000 appeals have been filed, a state audit is underway, and a class action...
Lee’s Summit sues Jackson County over property tax assessment

Latest News

EVICTION IN KC
Grain Valley couple sentenced to life in prison for woman’s murder
KC man sentenced to life in prison for fatal 2020 shooting
The three suspects are believed to be in their teens or early twenties.
Gardner Police seek help identifying three armed robbery suspects