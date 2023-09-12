Aging & Style
Drivers confused by mysterious yellow line on interstate

A solid yellow line popped up on Interstate 95 in Florida, confusing drivers. (WJXT)
By WJXT staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) – From Jacksonville to Saint Augustine, drivers in Florida were seeing a mysterious yellow line painted on Interstate 95.

It popped up Friday, causing confusion and safety concerns.

At the Philips Highway exit off I-95, the line went all over the place. People were not sure what lane they should be in.

The Florida Department of Transportation urged people to use caution.

The line continued for over 20 miles, crossing lanes several times. It changed width but always remained visible.

“I wasn’t sure which way was the line to go on,” said driver Mario Dearmas. “It’s gonna take them a while to fix it.”

Another driver, Richard Albandy, was worried that it was an accident hazard.

“Most people like, especially if they’re (from) out of town, they’re not really too much looking at if that’s the line that goes where it’s supposed to go at,” he said. “They’re trying to get to their destination.”

The yellow line ends at the business Acme Barricades near St. Augustine. There appears to be paint in the parking lot, next to items marked DOT.

Acme Barricades representatives did not respond to requests for comment at the office or by phone.

The DOT said it is investigating how this happened and who did it.

“I don’t believe that anybody has taken responsibility for it yet, but we’re going to work with whoever we can to make sure that that’s identified,” said Hampton Ray with the DOT.

The department said drivers need to be careful and told those with self-driving assistance to turn it off in the area.

Cleanup started late Sunday.

“We’re going to have an operation where we take a street sweeper, fixed with a wire brush, and we will be going and doing our best to dislodge some of the yellow paint from the roadway,” Ray said. “We do not expect this to be the end-all solution.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

